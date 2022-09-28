Beth Ezold, Gallery at the VAULT Fabric Bowl Making demonstration

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 2–4:30 p.m. at Gallery at the VAULT, Beth Ezold will demonstrate Fabric Bowl Making. This demonstration will take place during Vermont Open Studio Weekend at Gallery at the VAULT in Springfield, Vt.

Ezold has used a sewing machine and done crafts most of her life. She was a 4-H member for eight years and spent six months in New Zealand as part of her International Farm Youth Exchange. She taught elementary school for 33 years, and took up quilting after retirement. Ezold is the Gallery Assistant at Gallery at the VAULT, so she can also answer all arts-related questions.