Best of Vermont Summer Festival music lineup

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the music lineup for upcoming Best of Vermont Summer Festival, Aug. 28-29, 2021 at the Okemo Field on Route 103 in Ludlow, Vt. This festival will be a great late-summer gathering for locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors to experience the very best of Vermont: beer, wine, spirits, specialty foods, artisan products, children’s activities and more – including hot air balloons!

Each day will feature live music including our headliners.

Saturday, Aug. 28 –

12-2 p.m. Eric King Band

2-4 p.m. Jeb Porter & Friends

4-7 p.m. Christine Malcolm & the Sugarleaf Band

Sunday, Aug. 29 –

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Ida Mae & the Terrible Mountain String Band

1-4 p.m. Jenni Johnson & the Jazz Junketeers

Festival hours are Saturday, 12-7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission will be by a suggested donation benefitting AG, Farm & Taste of Okemo Valley programming. For more information, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.org.