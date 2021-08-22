Best of Vermont Summer Festival activities

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is announcing special activities for the upcoming Best of Vermont Summer Festival, Saturday, Aug. 28, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., (rain or shine) at the Okemo Field on Route 103 in Ludlow, Vt. Throughout the weekend, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the following:

Balloons of Vermont will be showcasing hot air balloons and offering excursions for a fee;

There will be a showcase of antique and specialty cars;

Tracy Messer of Keep Cool with Coolidge, a President Calvin Coolidge impersonator;

Children’s programming sponsored by Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates including Troy Wunderlee of Circus Smircus & Big Top Adventures offering clowning and circus fun and a welcome breakfast featuring Big Eyes Bakery hosted by the Expeditionary School at Black River;

Farm and wilderness agricultural activities;

Six Loose Ladies will be spinning yarn;

Springfield Art Gym will be offering face painting and art projects;

Black River Action Team will have a River Bug Zoo;

Live music both days with the support of lead music sponsor Engel & Volkers.

The event is being held on Okemo Field, a highly visible location on Route 103 at Bixby Road in Ludlow. Directions are available at www.bit.ly/OkemoField. Admission will be by a suggested donation.

Thank you to all our vendors who have already signed up so far including event co-chairs Scott Duffy of Rockledge Farm Woodworks and Alyssa Stewart of Stewart Maple & Marketplace. Thank you to our presenting sponsor William Raveis Vermont Properties and all our generous sponsors. For a full list of sponsors and event partners, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival.