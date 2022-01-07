SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Thomas and Bessie at the Springfield Town Library for their presentation of Bessie’s story, “Watching the Lights Go Out” on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m, an inspiring story about a charming, brave, and unpretentious chocolate Lab who gradually loses her eyesight.

This is a first-person, nonfiction account of several years in the lives of a man approaching retirement and his chocolate Lab as she gradually loses her sight. It painstakingly traces the subtle but inexorable changes in Bessie, an exuberant, passionate retriever and lover of humanity, as she struggles to make sense of a world of increasing darkness and learns to compensate for her disability. As Bessie adapts, so does Tom. His behaviors alter in response to her behaviors. Tom becomes more watchful, mindful, compassionate, and also ingenious as he dreams up ways to make life easier and better for Bessie.

Thomas W. Farmen is the Headmaster Emeritus of Rumsey Hall School in Washington, Conn. Tom and his wife Ashley worked at the school in partnership for over four decades and now live in rural New Hampshire. The Farmens travel, pursue a variety of outdoor interests, are active volunteers, and have been dog owners for all of their forty-plus years of marriage. Ashley is a New Hampshire Granite State Ambassador. Tom serves on the board of several nonprofit organizations, including the Special Olympics of New Hampshire, and is an ambassador at Mount Sunapee ski area. The Farmens have two adult sons.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact Tracey at the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108 with any questions.