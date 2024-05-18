Bellows Falls Open Studio

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Vermont Crafts Council’s annual Open Studio tour will be held on Memorial Day weekend. This year, the annual statewide tour boasts over 125 artists and galleries putting their studios and crafts on display. The studios are open Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

Bellows Falls will be hosting seven artists, all within walking distance from each other. Artists participating are Chris Sherwin, Phyllis Rosser, Robert McBride, Mindy Fisher, Dellamano Glassware, as well as the River Artisans Cooperative. “We will be highlighting artists, events, shops, and restaurants that contribute year-round to the vital and cultural richness and economic stability of the community,” says Robert McBride, founder, and director of The Rockingham Arts & Museum Project (RAMP).

Bellows Falls is a walkable community that makes it easy to visit downtown studios. Lunch and snacks are available at the Moon Dog, Rockingham Roasters, or Flat Iron Cooperative Cafe. Village Square Booksellers and Arch Bridge Books will be open, as well J&H Hardware and Halladay’s Flowers and Gifts. The Bellows Falls Opera House shows movies on the big screen with surround sound. Wunderbar and Ciao Popolo offer fine dining in the evening.

The Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance (BFDDA) is working closely with local businesses to engage residents and visitors to explore the work being created by local artists, and to promote the “BF vibe.” BFDDA will post all community events participating in the May celebration on their website, www.bellowsfallsvt.org/things-to-do-in-the-bellows-falls-region. Bellows Falls artisans have also created a great source for sharing and finding art information in the area, http://www.facebook.com/ArtinBellowsFalls.

For more information about Open Studios in Bellows Falls, contact the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP) at 802-463-3252 or ramp@sover.net, or visit www.ramp-vt.org or the Vermont Crafts Council website, www.vermontcrafts.com.