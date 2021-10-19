Bellows Falls Moose bringing hypnotic fun to region

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Moose Lodge will be jumping with fun, laughter, and definite foolishness as Master Hypnotist Terry Parrett entertains the audience with his hilarious comedy hypnosis show Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., with a show that is sure to sell out.

During the show, ordinarily conservative – and not so conservative! – audience members will undergo a complete transformation. The actions that Terry puts them though are hilarious to the audience members, but to the volunteers up onstage, it becomes their temporary reality. Of course, the pandemonium is all great fun and will have the audience laughing nonstop from start to finish during this special area appearance. What specifically happens during the show all depends on what Terry guides the volunteers though during this special performance of his program, “EnTRANCED: The Hypno-Reality Show.” The show combines the fun of total audience participation with the incredible abilities of the mind.

Terry has performed his show around the U.S., at casinos, corporate shows, private events, and other functions, including recent shows at casinos in Las Vegas, Reno, and California. He has also headlined at the world famous Broadway Comedy Club in Manhattan. Terry explains, “I’m very excited to be bringing my program to the Bellows Falls community. During the show, we will be having a lot of fun and laughs. It will be exciting, and involve a number of audience members. As a matter of fact, the folks onstage who volunteer will have the most fun of all! And the audience watching will laugh and applaud for their family and friends onstage. Very often, the quietest, shyest person you know may become the brightest star onstage. It’s all fun, and every show is totally different!”

Terry is quick to dispel some myths about hypnosis – for example, no one can be hypnotized against his or her will. And contrary to a common misconception that only weak-minded people can be hypnotized, Terry says that the more creative, strong-willed, and imaginative the volunteer, the more quickly he or she will enter the trance state. In conclusion, Terry says, “I hope to see everyone at the show, and yes, it is for real! If you have any doubts, join us and volunteer!”

The Moose Lodge is also hosting a dinner from 5-7 p.m. that evening. Show and dinner tickets may be purchased at the Lodge, located at 59 Westminster St. For more information, please call the Lodge at 802-463-4054.