Beecharmer to perform in Cavendish

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – On Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m., weather permitting, Vermont based troubadours, Beecharmer, will perform at the Cavendish summer music series on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Vt.

Beecharmer is Jes Raymond and Ben Kogan, an acoustic duo from Wilder, Vt. They have distilled ten years of international touring into a sound that is part-festival and part-mountain top, combining skillful flatpicking, clawhammer banjo, virtuosic fiddle, and upright bass. Their time polished harmonies and award-winning songwriting presents bluegrass, old time jazz, and pop that draws from the deep well of American Roots music.

This is another in the continuing series of Wednesday evening public concerts that the town of Cavendish produces for all to enjoy. Relax in the grass on your blanket on favorite lawn chair – have a picnic, or just listen to the music. Help keep the tradition alive and come to Proctorsville to enjoy a warm summer evening with your neighbors and friends in front of the gazebo.

As always, the concerts are free and open to everyone. Rain dates will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page. For more information, email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.