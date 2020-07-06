Become a Fletcher Memorial Library patron

LUDLOW, Vt. – As a taxpayer or full-time resident in the communities of Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Plymouth, Cavendish, or Proctorsville, you are invited to become a library patron and use our services free of charge. If you are visiting us for a minimum of six-weeks or reside outside of our service area, you may become a member for a fee. Membership renews annually. A photo ID, address verification, working phone, mailing address, and email are required. Please call the library and staff will happily assist you.

Briefly, our library is a member of Catamount Library Network, which translates into a consortium of 20 libraries with over 500,000 items from which you may search and borrow. We are a member of a statewide courier system, minimizing our mailing expense. We are happy to have you borrow any materials in our catalog and beyond. We offer Inter-Library Loan service where we are able to search a statewide catalog and place holds for you.

Please visit www.fmlnew.org. From our menu on our home page, we have available downloadable audio books, eBooks, and 56 top magazine titles. Other tabs include Ancestry Research, Web Reference, Universal Class, and EBSCO Learning Center. These are all fantastic resources for fun, work, or school – free!

We currently offer curbside service. This means that you may search our catalog and place your own hold, call and ask us to do this for you, or call us and ask for recommendations. As soon as your items are ready for pick up, you will receive an email or call asking for a call back to let us know when you will pick up. The times are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For ideas and newest titles, go to our homepage, click on “Catalog” and then preview the tabs: “Recently Returned,” “New Books – Adult,” “New Books – Child,” and “New Audio.”

We look forward to hearing from you soon. During these days of COVID-19, please take advantage of what Fletcher Memorial Library has to offer.