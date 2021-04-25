Bean Doodling mindfulness workshop at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m., join the Springfield Town Library and cartoonist Cara Bean in this hands-on, visual thinking, mindfulness workshop.

Cara walks participants through a series of creative exercises intended to lessen anxiety, build confidence, and grow creativity. Together, you’ll go over the basics of communicative drawing – stick figures allowed! – and develop the skills needed to doodle as a form of play and problem-solving. No prior art experience is required.

Cartoonist and art educator Cara Bean is the author of “Draw 500 Funny Faces and Features” and “Let’s Talk About It.” Cara is passionate about drawing and believes that the simple act of doodling on paper can lead to the investigation of complex ideas. An art teacher for 13 years at Lexington High School, Cara holds an MFA in drawing and painting from the University of Washington in Seattle and received a certificate in cartooning from the Sequential Artists Workshop in Gainesville, Fla. She is currently working on a long-form graphic work about mental health.

Tap into your artistic self. Thank you to the town of Springfield for sponsoring this event.

Sign up is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/bean-doodling-mindfulness-workshop-tickets-145335679931.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com or 802-885-3108 with any questions.