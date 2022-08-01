Baroque music to play at SOTH

WESTON, Vt. – The Amphion Baroque Ensemble, consisting of Jesse Lepkoff on baroque flute and recorders, Owen Watkins on baroque oboe and recorders, Frances Fitch on harpsichord, and Andrew Schwartz on baroque bassoon, is made up of world class musicians who specialize in music of the baroque. Using historically informed techniques and instruments of the period, Amphion inspires to capture the true spirit and sounds of the 18th century, music of passion and style.

Amphion’s program, The “Winderful” Colors of Telemann, seeks to interest an audience by performing a variety of national high baroque styles. The Sundays On The Hill Concert Series is delighted to host this talented quartet on Aug. 7, 2022 in the Church on the Hill, that is, the Community Church, in Weston, Vt. at 4 p.m. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please be aware that the doors open at 3:30 p.m. and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. The concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours and masks are required when inside. For more information see www.SundaysOnTheHill.org.