Bandwagon Summer Series presents Combo Daguerre

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents “psychedelic chanson” ensemble Combo Daguerre, on Saturday, June 15, at 6 p.m., at the field behind the Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road in Putney.

Combo Daguerre, based in Brooklyn, performs original psychedelic chanson with a mostly Latin crew and a hybrid style informed by boleros, cumbia, 60s rock, French chanson, and 1930s surrealism. It is music filled with joy and darkness, deep grooves and dirges, nostalgia and futurism.

The ensemble features Olivier Conan (cuatro, vocals), Adele Fournet (keyboards), Felipe Wurst (guitar), Andres Fonseca (drums) Neil Ochoa (percussion) and Dan Martinez (bass).

After dealing in mostly Latin tropical styles for over a decade, with the psychedelic cumbia of his band Chicha Libre in particular, Brooklyn-based Olivier Conan now leads Combo Daguerre, a group that performs original French tunes with a psychedelic edge and a mostly Latin crew. Its hybrid style is informed by boleros, cumbia, 60s rock, French chanson, Gainsbourg, and 1930s surrealism.

The combo is named after Daguerre, usually credited as one of the inventors of photography, but Daguerre also refers to a street in the 14th arrondissement of Paris, steps away from where Conan grew up – a street lovingly documented by Nouvelle Vague filmmaker Agnès Varda.

Combo Daguerre started as francophone offshoot of Chicha Libre, a cumbia and chicha band that spent close to a decade touring around the world – and like its predecessor, the project owes much to New York City, where cultural and linguistic borders are fluid, and pan-Latin influences can be found in every possible musical genre. Its music is filled with joy and darkness, deep grooves and dirges, nostalgia, and futurism and deals with exile, misplaced nostalgia, and a language adulterated by distance.

Band members are all active on New York’s rich indie Latin scene, and come from Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Cajun country. All share a transplant’s vision of the world and its culture, giving the French language compositions a deeply cosmopolitan flavor.

Combo Daguerre’s debut album is expected to be released in June of this year.

The Putney Inn is located at 57 Putney Landing Road in Putney. Advance tickets are discounted at www.nextstagearts.org; kids under 12 free. For more information, visit the website or call 802-387-0102.

Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by M&T Bank, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Oak Meadow, The Porch Cafe & Catering, Brattleboro Reformer, and Barr Hill.