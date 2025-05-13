Bandwagon Summer Series kicks off with Shokazoba and Zikina

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Bandwagon Summer Series launches its 2025 season with an electrifying evening of danceable, soul-stirring global music, featuring Afrobeat powerhouse Shokazoba and East African fusion group Zikina, on Saturday, May 24, at 6 p.m., at the scenic Putney Inn Field.

Tickets are discounted in advance, and kids under 12 are always free. Bring the whole family for an unforgettable evening, with food, drink, and a dedicated kids’ play area. Tickets and details at www.nextstagearts.org.

Shokazoba, an award-winning ensemble born out of a tribute to Fela Kuti, is known for its hard-hitting brass section, conscious lyrics, and infectious grooves. Their self-described “New World funk” blends Afrobeat, jazz, and funk to deliver high-energy music that moves bodies and minds alike. With nearly 20 years of accolades and a new album on the way, Shokazoba promises an immersive experience where rhythm meets resistance and every beat carries a message.

Zikina, led by Ugandan musician and instrument-maker Gideon Ampeire, bridges continents with a sound that fuses traditional East African instruments like the enanga and kalimba with electric guitar, drums, and bass. Joined by American collaborators Mike Cardozo, Roston Kirk, and Kurt Eisele-Dyrli, the band crafts a captivating, joyful sound that invites movement, unity, and celebration. Their performances are both deeply rooted and sonically adventurous.

This performance is part of Next Stage Arts’ Bandwagon Summer Series, a family-friendly outdoor cultural showcase bringing world-class artists to towns across southern Vermont. Featuring local food vendors, craft cocktails by Barr Hill, and vibrant music in relaxed outdoor settings, the series encourages audiences to picnic, dance, and reconnect with community through live performance.

Pack your blanket, grab some friends, and get ready to dance – this is one show you don’t want to miss.