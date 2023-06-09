Avant Vermont Dance at Comtu Cascade Park

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Avant Vermont Dance is pleased to present “SEASONS: Summer,” a family-friendly evening of original ballet, modern dance, and interactive art-making.

The first in a four-event series, “SEASONS: Summer” debuts on Saturday, June 17, from 5-6 p.m., at Comtu Cascade Park in Springfield, Vt., with a weather date of June 18. Admission is by donation.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Avant Vermont Dance’s company of regional dancers will showcase new works by choreographer Ashley Hensel-Browning, set to music from Max Richter, Joy Oladokun, Sylvan Esso, and JVKE. The program spans an accessible 25 minutes, and features additional dancers from the AVD Youth Ensemble.

Following the performance, nature artist Emily Burkland of Chester’s Community Art Garden will lead attendees in creating a sapling sculpture that will be displayed publicly in a downtown Springfield location.

Summer-themed beverages will be available for purchase courtesy of Black River Coffee Bar, with additional offerings in their neighboring storefront.

Avant Vermont Dance’s yearlong “SEASONS” series was created to serve as a love letter to place, by exploring the seasons of the community through art. Each installment will be set in part to “Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi, The Four Seasons,” a contemporary reworking of Vivaldi’s well-known suite of music, and will include an interactive art-making component as weather allows. Upcoming performances are planned for September and December of 2023, and March of 2024, in various outdoor locations across Springfield’s historic downtown.

Support for “SEASONS: Summer” is generously provided by the Byrne Foundation and Claremont Savings Bank Foundation.

Springfield-area nonprofit Avant Vermont Dance was founded by Ashley Hensel-Browning and Suzanne Stern, with the aim of re-imagining community through movement and engaging the public in meaningful art-making. For more information, please visit www.avantvt.com.