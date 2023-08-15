Author Kat Vellos to discuss adult friendships at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Join Next Stage Arts on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m., for an interactive fireside with author Kat Vellos all about friendship in adulthood. What are the biggest challenges of adult friendship, and how can we overcome them? How do we “make new friends and keep the old?” What is social wellness, and how does it factor into our overall health and wellbeing? And how can we create more meaningful connections with coworkers, who are often the primary source of new friends in adulthood? We’ll dig into all this and more. The fireside chat will be followed by a Q&A, so come with your questions too. The discussion will take place at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney.

“Cultivating meaningful relationships can be a challenge, and as we look to the future of creating a region that is welcoming and inviting to all people, expanding our toolbox can only be a positive thing,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Kat Vellos’ work focuses on creating meaningful platonic relationships, and fostering a stronger community dynamic. This evening with Vellos is something we could all use to live in a more civil, connected community.”

Kat Vellos is a trusted expert on the power of cultivating meaningful friendships. She’s a speaker and author of the book “We Should Get Together: The Secret to Cultivating Better Friendships.” She’s also the creator of the Better than Small Talk conversation cards and the Better Conversations Calendar. In her former career as a UX designer and researcher, she made software more user-friendly at large companies you’ve heard of, but she’s a lot happier now making life more friendly for the thousands of people and work teams who use her guidance to cultivate fulfilling friendships and colleagueships. Kat’s writing is read in over 100 countries, and she’s been interviewed by The New York Times, NPR, Communication Arts, The Good Life Project, and many more.