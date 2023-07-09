Audition for a mystery dinner theater production

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Six actors – three women and three men – needed for a murder mystery dinner theater production to open in August. Actors should have some experience with improvisation.

“Charles Hoyt’s Lost Manuscript, a Murder Mystery” will be presented at the Sumner House Restaurant, 122 Main Street, Charlestown, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Auditions will be held on the second floor of the Sumner House beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Auditions will also be available by appointment.

For more information and samples of the script, please contact Brian Marsh at 413-758-5572 or spiritstage@yahoo.com.