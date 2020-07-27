“Arts Unite Windham” Aug. 2

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The Brattleboro Music Center is joining six other local arts organizations to present “Arts Unite Windham,” a unique multi-venue event that will be livestreamed Sunday, Aug. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event will raise awareness as well as contributions for two area social justice organizations, The Root Social Justice Center and the Windham County NAACP.

“Especially now, arts organizations have a vital responsibility not only to stand against hatred and racial injustice, but also to be agents for change,” says Mary Greene, BMC Executive Director. “The BMC is honored to be a part of this event.”

Designed to showcase the quality and diversity of the arts scene in our community, “Arts Unite Windham” will feature performances at the BMC, the Latchis Theatre, the New England Center for Circus Arts, the New England Youth Theatre, Next Stage Arts, the Sandglass Theater, and the Vermont Jazz Center.

The first BMC performance will showcase the work of acclaimed composer Jessie Montgomery, violinist, educator, and recipient of the Leonard Bernstein award.

According to the Washington Post, “Her music interweaves classical music with elements of vernacular music, improvisation, language, and social justice, placing her squarely as one of the most relevant interpreters of 21st-century American sound and experience.”

Her string quartet, “Strum,” that “begins with fleeting nostalgia and transforms into ecstatic celebration,” will be presented by violinists Kathy Andrew and Heather Sommerlad, violist Emily Packard, and Zon Eastes on cello.

A second BMC performance features Kathy Andrew and Michelle Liechti on violin and cellist Zon Eastes performing the first two movements of Bach’s “Trio Sonata in G Major.” They will be joined by special guest performer and BMC alum Oliver Greene-Cramer, currently a member of Ballet Austin. He has created a new work for this benefit performance.

Melding an old-school entertainment style with new technology, “Arts Unite Windham” is a variety show spread across seven venues in real-time. Audiences will click into a live YouTube link to enjoy performances of 10-15 minutes from each of the arts partners, with guest emcees weaving the event together. Brattleboro Community Television is the media partner providing the technical expertise, equipment, and personnel to make this event possible.

The event will be broadcast live from BCTV’s YouTube Live Channel at

https://youtu.be/tQ7eJpKOidY. Viewing audiences will have the opportunity to donate at www.flipcause.com/secure/cause pdetails/ODk0NDQ=#!