Artist Cooperative new member

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – River Artisans Cooperative is proud to announce their newest artisan member, Catharine “Catrinka” Randall. Catrinka is a nature watercolorist, specifically painting joyous renderings of birds.

Although she has only been painting since the beginning of the pandemic, she has managed to garner many awards and one-woman shows, such as the “Most Flamboyant” prize in the Matt Brown Fine Art Gallery’s “Wild About Watercolor” competition, and “A Blessing of Birds” at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Catrinka is a Juried Member of the Santa Fe Society of Artists and is represented by Terra Cotta Wine Bistro and Gallery, Santa Fe, N.M. and River Artisans Cooperative in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Run by artisans and staffed by artisans, River Artisans Cooperative’s shop contains the work of local potters, quilters, print makers, woodworkers, silversmiths, fiber artisans, basket makers, and many more.

The River Artisans Cooperative has been a welcoming space for artisans of all ages and mediums since 1975, making it one of the oldest craft cooperatives in the state of Vermont.

Located at 28 Square, Bellows Falls, VT 05101. Contact at 802-591-2085 or visit www.riverartisanscooperative.com. Hours are 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday – Monday (Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays).