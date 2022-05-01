Artful items sought for VAULT’s “Artful Flea”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT’s “Artful Flea” returns on May 28, 29, and 30 as a fun part of Vermont’s Open Studio Weekend, which this year will be at 39 Main St. in the Woolson Block. Many thanks to Springfield On the Move and WB Main LLC for letting VAULT use this terrific space. Please don’t bring the items quite yet, but start looking.

Do you have jewelry, art and craft books and supplies, collectibles, baskets, sewing supplies, picture frames, or interesting small items that can be used artfully? Bring them to the VAULT. Please do not bring any electronics or electric appliances, bedding, upholstered, or large items. Drop off donations to 39 Main St. on May 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and May 24 from 2–5 p.m., or bring items to VAULT during regular business hours.)

“Artful Flea” benefits VAULT programs, which include exhibits and workshops for students and adults. VAULT is a marketplace for 125 artists and is located on 68 Main St. and is open Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.