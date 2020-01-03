Art of Mindy Fisher on display at Main Street Arts

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The artwork of Mindy Fisher is on display at Main Street Arts through Feb. 5 in a show she has titled “Ornaglyphology.” An artist reception will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Fisher describes her paintings as “ornaglyphs,” each a spontaneous experiment with color and shapes colliding. Her surreal, gouache paintings feature a crazy cast of bird-like characters and a hieroglyphic language that is open to interpretation. “The paintings started off as comic panels,” she recently explained, “and have now morphed into clustered, layered abstract paintings.”

She hopes viewers will get lost and find new things as they experience her work.

Now residing in Vermont, Fisher grew up in a small town in New Hampshire, moving to Chicago in 1998 to study set design at Columbia College. While there, she also worked on painting, cartooning, and animation. She has shown her work in Chicago, Cincinnati, Rutland, Lafayette, La., Portland, Ore., and Clifton Springs, N.Y. She recently participated in Vermont Studio Center’s Artist Week residency. This past summer, she opened a studio in the Exner Block in Bellows Falls.

Further information about the art show is available at www.mainstreetarts.org, on Facebook, and by calling 802-869-2960.

Now in its 31st year, Main Street Arts is a nonprofit arts center dedicated to serving the creative needs of the greater community and seeks to encourage creative expression through a wide range of artistic experiences. It is fully handicapped accessible.