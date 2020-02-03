Art of Melissa Rubin on display at Main Street Arts

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The artwork of Melissa Rubin is on display at Main Street Arts through March 20 in a show she has titled “Transience.” An artist reception will be held Thursday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Rubin is a New York City and Vermont-based artist who has exhibited her work in galleries in New York, California, and Vermont. Her work has been featured in ARTnews Magazine, on CBS This Morning, and has been used in performances and movie sets. She is the recipient of Pollock-Krasner and New York Foundation for the Arts grants, as well as a Fulbright teacher fellowship to Japan. She was a 2017 participant at the Master Abstraction Residency at MassMoCA, and was recently awarded the inaugural Binnie Bernstein grant to attend the International Encaustic Conference in Provincetown, Mass. Her work can be seen at www.melissarubinart.com.

In an artist statement, Rubin says, “Transience is the state in which I find myself on a regular basis; whether I’m confronting the ephemeral, fleeting nature of the emotions that fuel my art-making, or the physical and emotional quality of a life of transitions split between two geographical locations: New York City and Cambridgeport, Vt.”

Further information about the art show is available at www.mainstreetarts.org, on Facebook, or at 802-869-2960.