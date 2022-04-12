“Art in Bloom” calls for artists

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Green Mountain Gardeners is seeking local artists and artisans to participate in their “2022 Art in Bloom: A Colorful Showcase Celebrating Summer” exhibit and sale at the Custer Sharp House in Londonderry, June 16-24. The exhibit will include paintings, sculpture, photography, textiles, and ceramics.

GMG’s bi-annual “Art in Bloom” matches works of art with distinctive flower arrangements created by GMG members. Together, they are displayed in the lovely setting of this historic home once owned by Bernadine Custer Sharp, noted 20th-century American painter, illustrator, and WPA muralist.

The GMG facilitates this event to support artists and their work in addition to helping support the Londonderry Arts and History Society. When artwork sells, the artists will retain 80% of the sale price. The other 20% will go to the LAHS. This event will be well advertised and, as seen in past shows, there is a significant amount of traffic.

The theme this year is, “A colorful showcase celebrating summer.” Submissions should relate to this theme. Artwork needs to be framed, priced, and ready to be hung or displayed. Please plan to bring submissions to the Custer Sharp House at Middletown Road, Londonderry on Wednesday, June 8, and to pick up on Sunday, June 26.

Artists interested in showing their work at “Art in Bloom” should contact Betsy Gritman-Johnson at nldesignsvt@gmail.com.

Information about Green Mountain Gardeners and “Art in Bloom: A Colorful Showcase Celebrating Summer” can be found at their website, www.greenmountaingardeners.net/.