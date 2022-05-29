“Art in Bloom” at Custer Sharp House

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Green Mountain Gardeners of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, and Weston is hosting the “Art in Bloom: A Colorful Showcase Celebrating Summer” exhibit and sale at the Custer Sharp House in Londonderry, June 17–25, 2022.

The exhibit will include paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, and textiles. Artwork by local artists is paired with floral interpretations created by GMG members to capture the radiance and color of summer in Vermont. The GMG invites the community and visitors to attend, free of charge.

If you’re looking to add artwork of Vermont artists to your collection, “Art in Bloom” is a perfect venue. Artwork is available for purchase; 20% of proceeds will be donated to the Londonderry Art and Historical Society to support ongoing renovations at the Custer Sharp House.

The Custer Sharp House, a perfect venue for this exhibit and sale, was the summer residence of Bernadine Custer Sharp, a prolific 20th-century American painter, illustrator, and WPA muralist who worked in New York City and summered in Vermont.

“LAHS is thrilled to have GMG and local artists celebrating summer in the space that Bernadine left for community events,” stated LAHS President Hilary Batchelor. “We are thankful that proceeds will go toward keeping art and history alive in Londonderry.”

Information about Green Mountain Gardeners and “Art in Bloom: A Colorful Showcase Celebrating Summer” can be found at the website, www.greenmountaingardeners.net/.