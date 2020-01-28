Art glass to be raffled to support asylum seekers

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Three pieces of original art by glass artist Chris Sherwin are being raffled off to raise funds for the Community Asylum Seekers Project. Sherwin has donated a Chinese-style vase, a bird, and a paperweight with a four-leaf clover, all in brilliant deep blue and with combined value of about $600, to benefit the organization that works to provide a safe haven for those seeking to escape violence and persecution in their home countries. Currently, there are eight adults and two children living in the area under CASP’s sponsorship.

Chances for the raffle can be purchased by sending a check to CASP, c/o John Bohannon, P.O. Box 268, Saxtons River, VT 05154. CASP supporters and friends will also have tickets. Further information can be found on the CASP website at www.casptvt.org.

The drawing will be held at the CASP fundraising dinner and concert Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Saxtons River Inn, with the winner notified the following day.

Sherwin Art Glass is located at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls, where Sherwin has worked to create “The Beauty of Nature in Glass” since 1993. Examples of his work can be seen at www.sherwinartglass.com.

CASP is a nonprofit organization founded in 2016 by a small band of Vermonters whose vision has helped 16 asylum seekers find housing, support, and work as they await their immigration hearings. Further information is available on the CASP website, www.caspvt.org.