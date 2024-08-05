“Art for the Senses” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present a beautiful show of oil paintings by Lynn VanNatta, “Art for the Senses,” an artist’s journey through light, color, and emotions, on view until Sept. 18.

VanNatta’s collection explores emotions through color and light. The indoors, outdoors, and still life paintings all share the same attention to expressing emotions. Photo references and still life arrangements were used for inspiration in her in-studio paintings, and the beautiful Vermont landscape inspired her plein air, outdoor works.

“Art for the Senses” implies a story of feeling which reveals the moods and the narrative in VanNatta’s work.

VanNatta is a University of Massachusetts graduate, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art education. During the mid-1990s, VanNatta began her studies in oil painting with plein air master Caleb Stone of Rockport, Mass., and Copley Society Master Painter Mark Hayden of Bradford, Mass. Please visit her website at www.lynnvannatta.com , or make an appointment to visit her West Windsor studio by calling 802-291-1394.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, drop by the gallery, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages or website, www.galleryvault.org. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.