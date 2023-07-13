Art Around Books opens summer show

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Art Around Books held its grand opening on Thursday, June 29. Their summer show, “Land Within the Land Within,” is currently on view through Aug. 5. This show is a retrospective of collages, prints, artist.’’s books, and drawings by California artist James Renner.
Art Around Books is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Art Around Books is an unconventional gallery and idea space featuring fine press artist’s books, drawings, paintings, and prints for sale by international, national, and local artists, including an eclectic bookstore specializing in used and rare poetry, art, literary fiction, philosophy, children’s books, and first editions.There will also be occasional gatherings for readings, musical events, and artist talks.
Visit their website for upcoming workshops at www.artaroundbooks.com.