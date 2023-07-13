Art Around Books opens summer show

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Art Around Books held its grand opening on Thursday, June 29. Their summer show, “Land Within the Land Within,” is currently on view through Aug. 5. This show is a retrospective of collages, prints, artist.’’s books, and drawings by California artist James Renner.

Art Around Books is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Art Around Books is an unconventional gallery and idea space featuring fine press artist’s‫ books, drawings, paintings, and prints for sale by international, national, and local artists, including an eclectic bookstore specializing in used and rare poetry, art, literary fiction, philosophy, children‫’s books, and first editions.There will also be occasional gatherings for readings, musical events, and artist talks.

Visit their website for upcoming workshops at www.artaroundbooks.com.