“Arsenic and Old Lace” at Springfield High School

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School Theater Department presents “Arsenic and Old Lace” by Joseph Kesselring. Performances will be at the Springfield High School Auditorium on Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m. Admission is by donation. If you have any questions, please call 802-885-7954, or email Rebecca Skrypeck at rskrypeck@ssdvt.org. Check out the theater department’s Facebook page, “SHS Theater Dept.”

Drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor – they killed him. Between his aunts’ penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police – not to mention Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage – it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding. “Arsenic and Old Lace” is a classic black comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family.