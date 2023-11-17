Argentinian duo Lerner and Moguilevsky to perform at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents Argentinian duo César Lerner and Marcello Moguilevsky’s unique musical fusion of klezmer, tango, jazz, and South American folk music at Next Stage on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

“Lerner and Moguilevsky are masters of their craft, threading various cultural ideas together into something new and exciting,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Bringing an artist to Putney from Argentina is an exciting opportunity. The thought that we’re bringing artists from around the world to our region feels positive for our community.”

For over 40 years, César Lerner and Marcello Moguilevsky have been creating their unique musical fusion of klezmer, tango, jazz, and South American folk music.

César Lerner is an Argentinian composer, pianist, accordion player, and percussionist. Internationally renowned, he has composed the music for some of the most successful films in Argentina. For over 20 years, he has been directing “Drum Circle,” a platform for inclusion through music in areas of social services, art, and education.

Marcelo Moguilevsky is a multi-instrumentalist musician (clarinet, bass clarinet, soprano sax, recorder, harmonica, and piano), composer, singer, and teacher. Since 2011, he has been director of the music department of the National Fund and professor of musical language in fine arts of the Universidad Nacional de La Plata in Buenos Aires.

This performance is supported in part by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, and by AARP Vermont.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. There is also a livestream option. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.