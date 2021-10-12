Archer Mayor is back at Village Square Booksellers

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Village Square Booksellers welcomes our favorite author, Archer Mayor, from Newfane, Vt., back to Bellows Falls for his yearly appearance, Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., as part of Bellows Falls Third Friday.

Call 802-463-9404 to reserve a signed copy of “Marked Man.” Masks are always required at Village Square Booksellers to ensure everyone’s safety. A Zoom link for this event is on our website at www.villagesquarebooks.com/event/archer-mayor-marked-man-bf3f-oct-15-7pm.

In Archer Mayor’s “Marked Man,” the death of a local millionaire becomes suspicious when Joe Gunther learns that he was not who he claimed. A year ago, local philanthropist and millionaire Nathan Lyon died a natural death in his sprawling mansion, a 150,000-square-foot converted mill, surrounded by his loving, attentive family. Or so it seemed at the time. Now Joe Gunther and his Vermont Bureau of Investigation team has discovered that almost nothing about that story was true. Nathan Lyon was actually Nick Bianchi from Providence, R.I. His money came from Mafia-tainted sources. And his family now seems to be dying themselves, and their deaths are now revealed to be murders.

Archer Mayor, in addition to writing the New York Times bestselling Joe Gunther series, is a death investigator for the state medical examiner and has 25 years of experience as a firefighter and EMT. He lives near Brattleboro, Vt.