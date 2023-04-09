SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “April Showers and Silken Flowers” is a special show at Gallery at the VAULT on display until April 28. Bring spring to your wardrobe with this colorful collection of silk scarves from guest artist Terri Flowers.

Terri brings this latest selection of original hand painted designs from her studio in Lincolnshire, England.

Returning after a five-year absence, the scarves include a range of designs inspired by an English country garden. Terri’s work is on display in galleries around the United Kingdom and now exclusively available at the VAULT in Springfield. For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is located at 68 Main St. in Springfield. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.