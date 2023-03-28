 April is Amnesty Month at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library encourages all community members who have overdue items tucked away or have received invoices for the lost materials to bring them back without any fines or fees during April. Library staff wants you to explore all the library has to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and eBooks. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection, through book clubs, story times, community movies, crafting classes, lectures, and more. Springfield Town Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources. These include the ‘Library of Things’ collection, which help the community be more sustainable by not having residents purchase items needed once or twice and then left to clutter their homes. Library cardholders can also borrow discount passes to area destinations, courtesy of the Friends of Springfield Town Library.

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities, by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. Springfield Town Library supports Springfield with services such as in-person computer classes and almost 20,000 online classes.

Everyone should have a library card. If you have not come to the library recently due to overdue items, please bring them back in April. All fees will be wiped away and you can enjoy all the available library services. For more information, call the library at 802-885-3108.