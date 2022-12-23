Antje Duvekot and The Sea The Sea at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Antje Duvekot is a german-born, American-raised singer/songwriter whose songs have been critically praised for their hard-won wisdom, dark-eyed realism, and street-smart romanticism. Her bicultural upbringing and relative newness to english have helped shape her unique way with songs, giving her a startlingly original poetic palette. They are the keys to the powerful, even revolutionary, empathy that informs everything she writes. She has won some of the top songwriting awards including the grand prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the Kerrville Folk Festival Best New Folk Award, and the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act.

Since the release of her debut studio CD “Big Dream Boulevard,” which was voted #1 Folk Release of 2006 by the Boston Globe and was named to the Top 10 Releases of the Year by National Public Radio’s Folk Alley, Antje has been touring extensively, criss-crossing the United States and Europe. She is a compelling live performer and has played at major festivals, including Newport, Mountain Stage, Philadelphia, Falcon Ridge, Great Waters, and Kerrville. Antje’s most recent studio release, “Toward the Thunder,” centers around themes of courage, resilience, and striving for something better, and as with most of her writing, a sense of hope and perseverance shines through the songs.

The Sea The Sea is the upstate New York-based indie folk/pop duo Chuck E. Costa and Mira Costa. They have garnered features across all music platforms, including Apple Music “Best of the Week” and “A-List Singer/Songwriter,” and appeared on live performance broadcasts of Mountain Stage, Audiotree, and Paste Music/Daytrotter. The group’s 2020 release “Stumbling Home,” dubbed “otherworldly” by Rolling Stone magazine, marks the duo’s third full-length album.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are cheaper in advance or can be bought at the Door. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a cash bar with beer, wine, and cocktails. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit www.nextstagearts.org.