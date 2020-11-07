Annual Vermont Holiday Festival in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. – The Killington Pico Area Association will be hosting its 16th annual Vermont Holiday Festival the weekend of Dec. 4 and 5 at the Snowshed Base Lodge. Because of Covid-19, the festival this year will be quite different from years past. It will showcase a stunning Christmas light show with lasers and synchronized holiday music, which can be streamed directly into your car’s stereo. Visitors will be able to view the show from the comfort of their vehicles. Bring your favorite snack, sit back, and enjoy the visual splendor of dancing lights.

The festival will have two showings, each lasting approximately 20 minutes – One Friday at 6 p.m. and one Saturday at 5 p.m. Gift bags will be handed out, which will include a tree decoration and treats. Killington Pico Area Association will post registration for the event on website and social media.

Tickets will be sold in advance online. Go to www.vtholidayfestival.com for more information and to purchase your tickets.