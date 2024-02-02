Annual Student Art Show at VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Stop in to enjoy Gallery at the VAULT’s annual Student Art Show, which will be on view during the month of February. This show is a sampling of work done by students from elementary through high school. We celebrate art teachers Suzanne Farrell, Moss Morgan, Marguerite Janiszyn, and Meredith Pelton. We’re sure to have some chocolate from our annual Chocolate Tasting for you to enjoy during your visit. Vault is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday, 11 a.m – 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.