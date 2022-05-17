Annual May Festival in Springfield, May 21

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Stop by 21 Fairground Rd. on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Annual May Festival at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse. We have 18 varied vendors this year, including jewelry, birdhouses, sewn doll clothes, crocheted items, handmade books, homemade barbecue sauces, and even dog treats. There will be four different flea market vendors, information from VINE Sanctuary, and new this year, Nigerian dwarf goats showing off handmade goat’s milk soaps.

Stop for coffee and homemade muffins, cookies, and other treats, as well as delicious chili, both meat and vegetarian options, and cornbread. Listen to the Stringfield Springers from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Bill Brink and Friends from 12:30–2 p.m. The festival is outdoors, rain or shine; admission is free.