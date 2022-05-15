Annual “Kids Art @ Custer Sharp” opens May 21

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society presents its annual “Kids Art @ Custer Sharp” from May 21 – June 4 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road. Hours are Saturdays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; admission is free. Additional viewings can be made by appointment. There will also be a reception for artists and their families on June 4 from 1–3 p.m. in honor of art teacher Casey Junker Bailey who is retiring this year.

“Kids Art” displays work from Flood Brook K-8 students created over the past year. It is mixed media and multicultural. Stop by and enjoy the talent and creativity of our Londonderry youth. Parents and students are needed to man the show. Please contact Hilary@LAHS1780@gmail.com.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society has a busy season planned for the rest of the summer too.

June 17–19 will feature “Art in Bloom: A Colorful Showcase Celebrating Summer.” Green Mountain Gardeners, our local garden club, will display colorful flower arrangements created to complement the work of local artists who will have multimedia works on exhibit and for sale.

From July 2 – Aug. 16, the society will present an historic exhibit on “The West River in North Derry”

Aug. 20 – Sept. 14, “Local Artists on Display,” will showcase the talents of the many artists in our area. Please let us know if you have work you would like to exhibit. We want to celebrate and promote all our local artists.

Our annual “Dinearound” fundraiser, a cocktail party at the Custer Sharp House, followed by dinner in a private home, will take place on Friday, Aug. 12.

The mission of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is to be a beacon, helping people understand the rich history and culture of our little town. Bringing stories of the past to light. Igniting curiosity and awareness of how earlier Londonderry residents lived and thrived. Presenting creative works by past and current artists that highlight the rich cultural dimensions of our area.

Visit the LAHS website for more information on other events and programming: To schedule an appointment, email us at lahs1780@gmail.com, or visit www.LAHSVT.org.