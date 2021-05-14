Annual Kids Art at Custer Sharp opens May 29

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society presents its annual Kids Art at Custer Sharp from May 29 to June 16 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Rd. Hours are Saturdays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is free. Additional viewings can be made by appointment.

The exhibit displays work from Flood Brook K-8 students created during the pandemic. Also, new this year, we will exhibit the work of eight local high school students from BBA. It is mixed media and multicultural. Stop by and enjoy the talent and creativity of our Londonderry youth.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society has a busy season planned for the rest of the summer too. “Growing up Londonderry,” a show about childhood past and present, will be on display from June 23-July 28. Our annual meeting July 8 at 5:30 p.m. is also called “Growing up in Londonderry” and will feature the stories and memories from a Londonderry childhood. If you have stories or memorabilia to share, please let us know.

Our annual Local Artists Expo and Sale will be up for the month of August. Please let us know if you have work you would like to exhibit. We want to celebrate and promote all our local artists.

Our annual dine-around fundraiser is a family-style gourmet barbecue with music and games at the Custer Sharp House. Dine-around-a-barbecue will be Friday, Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Visit www.LAHSVT.org for more information on other events and programming. To schedule an appointment, email us at lahs1780@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook.