Angels, aliens, and art at Dream Barn Hollow

CHESTER, Vt. – If you’ve been just a little bit curious to find out about the magic happening here, please hold some time Saturday, Aug. 28. SPACE is holding a very special open house fundraiser at Dream Barn Hollow, 2868 Vermont Route 11 in Chester. This setting provides a sacred space with diverse gardens, creating a peaceful and intimate atmosphere.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be opportunities to learn about energy healing in various capacities, including sound healing featuring The Cohere Mat, Core Harmonizer, and more; the Orgone Accumulator; Tachyon Energy; Photon Beam Energy; and Ancestral Clearing.

Presenters and speakers include authors and experts: Ed Conroy, author of “Report on ‘Communion,’” the result of his yearlong investigation into the life and work of Whitley Strieber, author of the best-selling UFO “abduction” narrative “Communion: A True Story;” art therapist Elizabeth Cockey; Angel aficionado Tony Sullivan; and more.

There will be stations for personal exploration and learning, as well as – weather permitting – a fun story-stroll for children of all ages. Various items and services will also be available for purchase from aura photos to handcrafted garden products.

For more information, visit www.spaceinvermont.org.

SPACE Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.