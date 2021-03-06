BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – An introduction to Grace Farm and its new CSA program will be held over Rockingham Library Zoom Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m. In early 2019, Grace Mooney purchased her home and four acres of land in Athens, Vt. In 2020, she tilled up about half an acre of her backyard and installed a 50-by-14-foot caterpillar tunnel to help with season extension and summer tomatoes and peppers. She’s currently building the infrastructure for a small livestock operation with pastured pigs, meat chickens, and laying chickens.

“2021 will be my first year of running my own farm, and I can’t wait to work with my neighbors and friends to provide food for my amazing community,” says farmer Grace Mooney. This Rockingham Library program is the perfect opportunity to learn more about Community Supported Agriculture, the bio-intensive low till method of vegetable farming, and a young woman’s passion for feeding her community.

This program is part of a series, “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change,” at Rockingham Library, sponsored by a grant from the American Library Association. Growing and purchasing food locally is but one of many ways to create community resilience in the face of future climate change related disasters.

To receive an invitation to this Zoom discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. Leave your phone number and email address. For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call. Please note that there might be a phone charge for this.