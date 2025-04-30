An Evening with Walt Whitman next OLLI program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “Unlaunch’d Voices, an Evening with Walt Whitman” is the Oher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program to be presented, on Tuesday, May 6, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

Stephen Collins, actor and educator, will present the program as Walt Whitman on the evening of his 70th birthday as he reminisces and questions his success as a man and a poet. As Whitman transforms into his young vibrant self, we begin to trace back along with him the experiences that led to the creation of “Leaves of Grass,” his lifetime work.

We’ll learn that his life was forever changed by the occurrence of the Civil War when he finds the most important work of his life – nursing the wounded soldiers in the hospitals. Through readings of his actual letters and poetry, we will experience his movement from selfishness to selflessness as he develops into a mature artist who is at peace about himself, God, and death.

OLLI is a senior educational program, through the University of Vermont, run by local volunteer members. Nonmembers are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee. Preregistration can be done online at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield, or by phone at 802-656-8407 during regular office hours, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This is the final program of the spring semester. The fall semester series of exciting programs will be announced on the above website in August.