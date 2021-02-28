GRAFTON, Vt. – Join The Nature Museum Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m. for “An Evening with Carolyn Finney,” the third program in their online Speaking of Nature series. Carolyn Finney, author, storyteller, professor of cultural geography, and former member of the U.S. National Parks Advisory Board, will be discussing her work on the relationship of diverse communities in environmental and nature-based organizations.

In her book “Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors,” Finney urges us to develop greater cultural competency within environmental organizations. She looks beyond the discourse of the environmental justice movement to examine how the natural environment has been understood, commodified, and represented by both White and Black Americans. Finney examines the many forces that have affected cultural understandings of the “great outdoors” and how these determine who should and can have access to natural spaces.

“Carolyn Finney is an incredibly powerful speaker and educator whose voice and stories need to be heard,” said Nature Museum Board President Laurie Danforth. “Her work aligns with the Nature Museum’s commitment to inspire all people to develop a deep and long-lasting relationship with the natural world.”

Drawing on a variety of sources from film, literature, and popular culture, and analyzing different historical moments, Finney, a dynamic storyteller, reveals the perceived and real ways in which nature and the environment are racialized in America. Looking toward the future, she also highlights the work of African Americans who are opening doors to greater participation in environmental and conservation concerns.

Learn more about Finney’s work and join The Nature Museum for this Zoom event Thursday, March 18 by visiting their website at www.nature-museum.org. Tickets for this program are on a sliding scale.