Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, and San Miguel Fraser at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional and contemporary Scottish and fiddle music by duos Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, and San Miguel Fraser (Galen Fraser and Maria San Miguel) on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., at Next Stage.

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling,” and brilliant Californian cellist Natalie Haas spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. Over the last 16 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music. This seemingly unlikely pairing of instruments is the fulfillment of a longstanding musical dream for Fraser. His search eventually led him to find a cellist who could help return the cello to its historical role at the rhythmic heart of Scottish dance music, where it stood for hundreds of years before being relegated to the orchestra. Fraser and Haas blend a profound understanding of the Scottish tradition with cutting-edge string explorations. In addition to performing, they both have motivated generations of string players through their teaching at fiddle camps across the globe.

Fraser has a concert and recording career spanning over 30 years, with a long list of awards, accolades, radio and television credits, and feature performances on top movie soundtracks. In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame. Haas, a graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, is one of the most sought-after cellists in traditional music today. She has performed and recorded with a who’s who of the fiddle world, including Mark O’Connor, Natalie MacMaster, Irish supergroups Solas and Altan, Liz Carroll, Dirk Powell, Brittany Haas, Darol Anger, Jeremy Kittel, Hanneke Cassel, Laura Cortese, and many more.

San Miguel Fraser is a project bringing together Galen Fraser, a Berklee graduate and son of Alasdair Fraser, and Maria San Miguel, a native of Castile and graduate of Oviedo Conservatory with deep family roots in the traditions of her homeland. Together, they combine dynamic fiddling and string arrangements with the soaring, life-celebrating singing of San Miguel and the exciting, oh-so-sensitive cittern accompaniment of Galen. Surprises abound in this project, with fresh compositions and startlingly touching and deeply thoughtful arrangements. San Miguel Fraser has performed at Celtic Connections, Festival de Ortiguiera, Bellingham Celtic Festival, Bolao Folk, and at many other venues around the world.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; there is also a livestream option. For information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.