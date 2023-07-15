Áine Minogue at SOTH

WESTON, Vt. – Sundays on the Hill (SOTH) concert series is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and is proud to have the talented Irish harpist Áine Minogue grace the stage on July 23 in the Church on the Hill (Community Church) in Weston, Vt., at 4 p.m. The cost of admission is still minimal, thanks to generous support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill concert series and other anonymous donors. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please be aware that the doors open at 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. More information is available at www.sundaysonthehill.org.

Áine Minogue is an Irish harpist, singer, arranger, and composer, now living in the Boston area. She has recorded 13 solo albums in styles generally categorized as Celtic, world, folk, spiritual, and new age. Her website can be found at www.aineminogue.com.

As traditional Irish music and dance continue to enjoy phenomenal success both here and in Ireland, Áine Minogue is an artist who has long explored its themes and who captures its very essence. Her voice reflects the lyricism and richness to be found in Irish music, mythology, and poetry, with a voice undeniably her own, and a diverse group of instruments that add to the traditional flavor of her work.

According to Billboard Magazine, “Áine Minogue is close enough to her Celtic sources to be nourished by them, but not so close that they root her to the spot.”

“Ms. Minogue is at home with love songs sung in Gaelic, the foot-tapping rhythms of jigs, reels, and Irish hornpipes, those plucked from Irish history, and the classical music of the masters. She’s at home with Irish music based on the rhythms of Bach, with her own compositions, with the music of contemporary composers, and the music of great Irish composers,” according to South Shore News.