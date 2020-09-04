Adventures in Pareidolia at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is excited to present a new show of works by Rick Hearn, “Adventures in Pareidolia,” an imaginary land wherein faces are there and hidden, from Aug. 26 through Oct. 21.

This is an opportunity to get away from the constraints of the pandemic and spend some time finding faces, animals, birds, people, all kinds of things in these incredible, intricate graphite drawings. This is art that you just have to see in person.

Pareidolia is how the mind will naturally look for and find faces in random shapes and patterns. It is an imaginary land hidden behind the whisper woods of the north in the recesses of the mind. Patterns found in everything from the bark on a tree, lichens, spirals of nature from fingerprints to shells and the universe. Find intricate detail and dancing with it.

Rick has been drawing for 55 years. As a young teen, he worked for Phillip Grausman and later William Talbot. He attended The Gunn School, Wykeham Rise School, and the Maryland Institute College of Art. He has painted with High Street Painters for eight years.

These drawings are about preparing the surface with graphite powder dusted on the surface using surrealist techniques. Then finding discovering natural shapes, patterns, fractals, evolving into an ever-expanding path to honor and give credence to the imagination.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or Facebook.