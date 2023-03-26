Adventure Summer Camp at Edgar May

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It might be cold and snowing, but now’s the time to get ready for the best summer ever. The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is announcing our 2023 Adventure Camp Weeks!

This summer, campers ages 7-14 years old are welcome to climb, swim, and explore with us at the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center. Each week, campers will enjoy activities in the pool, on the turf, and on our 40-foot rock-climbing tower. We will also explore locations off-site. Registration is open now.

The dates for the 2023 Adventure Summer Camp are as follows:

Week 1: June 26 – June 30

Week 2: July 3 – July 7 (No camp July 4)

Week 3: July 10 – July 14

Week 4: July 17 – July 21

Week 5: July 31 – August 4

Week 6: August 7 – August 11

Week 7: August 14 – August 18

Week 8: August 21 – August 25

Signing up more than one child? Don’t forget to ask about our second child discount. The EdgarMay also provides financial aid for Adventure Camp through our Access for All program. For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org/summer-camps.