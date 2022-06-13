Acworth Village Store MusicFest

ACWORTH, N.H. – The Acworth Community Project MusicFest is back. This year it is scheduled rain or shine for Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until dusk. Talented local musicians will be featured and it promises to be another fabulous musical event. This year, MusicFest will feature Dan & Faith, Blue Collar Band, Best Revenge and Friends, Carolyn Waters, Gabriel Mireles, Decatur Creek, Harrison Fantasia, and more.

Our grill will be cooking hot dogs, hamburgers, and sausage with lots of sides. We’ll also have some homemade baked goods for sale. Along with great music and food there will be craft vendors. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Mary Lord at the Acworth Village Store at 603-835-6547.

Entrance is free for this event and promises to be a wonderful day for all.

Summer Saturdays have begun as well and will continue through mid-October from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Come on over for some good food and great music every Saturday night behind the Village Store. Keep an eye out for our menus and musicians on our Facebook page and on our emails.

If you’d like more information about this community run village store please contact Jim Neidert at 603-835-2453.

The Acworth Village Store is located at 1068 Rt. 123A, South Acworth, NH 03607. The website is www.acworthvillagestore.com, and you can also visit us on Facebook.