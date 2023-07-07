Acworth MusicFest rescheduled

ACWORTH, N.H. – After being postponed in June because of heavy rain, the new date for the Acworth Village Store’s MusicFest is Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. until dusk. Talented local musicians will be featured, and it promises to be another fabulous musical event. This year, MusicFest will feature Blue Collar Band, Isness Ensemble, Dan and Faith, Clint Pecor Live, Pointless Culture, Doug Farrell, and Hypnic Jerks.

This year the grill will be cooking hot dogs, hamburgers, and sausage, with lots of yummy sides. There will also be some homemade baked goods for sale. Along with great music and food, there will be craft vendors. If you are interested in being a vendor for a small fee, please contact Mary Lord at the village store at 603-835-6547.

Entrance is free for this event, and promises to be a wonderful day for all.

Summer Saturdays have begun as well, and continue through mid-September from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information, including entree details and musicians, is available on the village store’s instagram and facebook pages. Come on over for some good dinner food and great music every Saturday night behind the village store. Keep an eye out for menus and musicians on the Facebook page, and in the store’s emails. Coming soon to the store will be “Corn Hole Fridays,” going from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Look for details on the store’s website and social media.

The Acworth Village Store is owned by the Acworth Historical Society, and run by the Acworth Community Project, which is a New Hampshire nonprofit organization. They hold one board meeting a month, and have some interesting and fun plans for the upcoming year which include historical and educational events, and fundraising activities. If you’d like more information about this community-run village store, please contact Jim Neidert at 603-835-2453.

The Acworth Village Store is located at 1068 Route 123A, South Acworth, N.H. The phone number there is 603-835-6547. The website is www.acworthvillagestore.com, and you can also visit them on Facebook.