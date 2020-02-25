BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m., Stage 33 Live will present acoustic singer-songwriters Jenna Rice and Emily Lyons.

The poetic and heartfelt songs of Jenna Rice celebrate the stories of ordinary people and the highs and the lows of being alive. She grew up in the Connecticut River Valley in Vermont, and her lyrics on life, love, and loss are carried by her honest, haunting vocals and down-to-earth guitar.

Emily Lyons is passionate, introspective, and healing-centric. She recently played before the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio at Stage 33 Live and was called back by the audience for an encore – rare for an opening act.

There is a suggested donation at the door. All proceeds benefit the musicians. The performances will be recorded and filmed.

Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls, hosts local, regional, and national performers, both amateur and established, in an intimate, industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory located at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls, Vt. For more information, www.stage33live.com.