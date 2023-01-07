A Vermont family farm for 225+ years

LUDLOW, Vt. – Smith Maple Crest Farm, located in Shrewsbury, Vt., was established circa 1790. The seventh Smith generation still farms it today. Dairy and sheep herds and maple sugaring were the initial focuses of the family farm. As years and markets changed, dairy and sheep herds were phased out while maple sugaring remained. Grass fed beef became the livestock part of the farm. The Smith’s, Willard “Jeff” and Mary have wonderful stories to share of the Smith Maple Crest’s past history and its present farming operation on Thursday Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Fletcher Memorial Library in Ludlow.

For a sneak peak of what’s in store please visit www.fmlnews.org or www.smithmaplecrestfarm.com. Call: FML 802-228-8921 or Jerry Milligan 802-734-3829