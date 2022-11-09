A thank you from Fletcher Farm School

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen, Inc., the organization that owns and operates the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, would like to take this opportunity to thank the local communities for their ongoing support.

This past summer was our first full post-Covid season, and we were encouraged by the return of students who participated in our workshops. Because of your support, we were able to offer scholarships to 53 local children so that they could take part in our Young Artist program and attend classes. This year we were able to accommodate all the children who applied.

Our Gift and Craft Shop was open, providing a place for members and instructors to sell their work, and we were able to offer two Art and Craft Festivals in July and August. We shared our August festival with the Tyson Ladies Aid summer bazaar and chicken barbecue. To help raise funds to support the school, we held a Fabric and Craft Supply Sale.

At present, we are working on plans for our 2023 season, which will run from April through the end of October. We plan to continue our Young Artist classes and our scholarship program. You can help support our scholarship fund by purchasing raffle tickets for the Spring Beauty quilt, the Art Deco Swans rug, or the Royston Turquoise Silver pendant. The raffle will run through Nov. 30.

Although we have tried very hard to keep our tuition prices low, inflation has hit our school as it has everyone else, but we will do our best to keep any tuition increases to a minimum.

We value our communities’ involvement with the school and we appreciate the feedback we receive from you. If there is any workshop in particular you would like to see us offer, please let us know and we will do our best to make it happen. And if you would like teach here, please contact us. Our website has a list of the subjects for which we are seeking instructors.