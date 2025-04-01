“A Menagerie of Kites” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “A Menagerie of Kites” is a unique show by Jim Thompson that the whole family will enjoy, at Gallery at the VAULT, from April 2 – May 14. There will be a reception on Saturday, April 12, from 12-1:30 p.m.

Thompson’s kites are a wonder to see – a menagerie of beasts, birds, an occasional human, and the popular sun and moon. These are traditional diamond-shaped kites constructed of brown craft paper on a frame of wooden dowels and string. He paints them with acrylic paints.

His kites are mostly hung as works of art, but they are designed to fly. In flight they may take on a stronger personality as the wind breathes life into them. All you need is a bridle and some kite string.

Jim is an educator, musician, and artist, who has lived most of his life in Montpelier, Vt. Although he made a few kites in the early ‘70s, it wasn’t until March of 2011 that he took up the craft in earnest, after a neck injury left him out of work and unable to perform music. Since then, he and his kites have been featured in many publications, on the radio, and on WCAX TV’s “Made in Vermont” segment. Two of his kites were featured in an exhibit of kites from around the world at the Eretz Museum in Tel Aviv, Israel.

He does create kites for people on commission, and has often done people’s pets for them. You can contact Jim directly at jim@kitesbyjim.com.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield, and is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit Facebook or the gallery’s web page, www.galleryvault.org. Gallery at the VAULT is accessible.